Evansville city employees to take part in diversity training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is set to begin a new diversity training seminar for city employees.
The city is working with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations commission to launch the training to make sure the work force is staying culturally competent.
This is the third diversity training done by the commission in the last six years.
City managers and department heads will take part in live web discussion about diversity and inclusion.
The training will cost around $20,000, and will be paid for from federal funds through the Human Relations Commission.
“Our world is more and more diverse, and we want to make sure that we don’t have blind spots that are effecting the ability for everyone to be the best that they can be,” said Diane Clements-Boyd with the Human Relations Commission.
The commission says they hope to have the training launched within the next 30 days.
