EFD’s probationary firefighters take on live fire training

“I had my lease lined up to where it was going to run out in the March or April time frame when the academy was supposed to start, but since it got delayed indefinitely I didn’t want to recommit to a lease up in Indy. But I didn’t know when I was going to move to Evansville. So, I paired down all my possessions to where it could fit into one carload and then couch surfed for about two or three months,” Riddle said.