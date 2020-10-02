Daviess Co., Ky woman wins $100K from ticket bought in Beaver Dam

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Lottery officials say a Utica woman was in disbelief after scratching off a Gold Rush scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.
They say earlier this week, she stopped at Casey’s General Store in Beaver Dam to buy a Powerball ticket and decided to buy two of the $5 Gold Rush tickets.
While at home she scratched off the first ticket only to find it wasn’t a winner. She then started scratching off the second ticket and wwon the game’s $100,000 top prize.
“It was just unbelievable. Surely, I’m not seeing this right, but it worked out,” she told lottery officials.
She mentioned her ticket number was number 33, and she doesn’t typically like to buy tickets near the end of a roll. “I guess the thirties might be my lucky numbers,” she said.
The Daviess County woman told lottery officials she buys scratch-off tickets every now and then. “I’m just glad I got the right one,” she said.
“I’m happy if this is the only one, I ever win,” she said.
After taxes, the Utica woman received a check for $71,000.
She says the winnings are going to help her to get totally out of debt, and she plans to get some work done around the house.
Casey’s General Store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.