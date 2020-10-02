County officials clarify concerns of voting by mail

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Election Day is now just 32 days away, and some voters are already receiving absentee ballots in the mail.
As we know, this is an election year like no other, especially when it comes to voting by mail. So it was a little alarming for some residents in Vanderburgh County when the envelope carrying their absentee ballot had X’s and even words blacked out on the front.
Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says not to worry. She says it is actually all in an effort to save money.
She says every year, the election office will use leftover envelopes from the primary election to send out absentee ballots for the general election. Hayden says her staff will simply cross out the marks and dates from the first election, and fill in the new and correct information for the November election.
“We just go through those boxes straight through,” says Hayden. "We don’t pick them out for one certain candidate or one certain person or one certain party. We just go right through the box until we use those up, and then we get into the new ones.”
Hayden says this is actually a practice her staff has done for years, but of course this year, all eyes are on the details of voting by mail.
Hayden reinforced the fact that the only marks you should see on the actual ballot are two sets of clerks' initials on the back.
