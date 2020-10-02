Cool Saturday, showers Sunday, warmer next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will linger over the Tri-State through the weekend. Saturday’s low will dip to near 40, and clouds will keep the high in the middle 60s. Some scattered showers will move in along a front late Saturday night and Sunday. Rain amounts will be light...generally a quarter-inch or less in most areas. The high on Sunday will again climb into the middle 60s. Monday will be sunny and brisk with a high of 67. Southwesterly winds will kick in on Tuesday and will help temps surge back into the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of next week.