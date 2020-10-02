Cool Saturday, showers Sunday, warmer next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will linger over the Tri-State through the weekend. Saturday’s low will dip to near 40, and clouds will keep the high in the middle 60s. Some scattered showers will move in along a front late Saturday night and Sunday. Rain amounts will be light...generally a quarter-inch or less in most areas. The high on Sunday will again climb into the middle 60s. Monday will be sunny and brisk with a high of 67. Southwesterly winds will kick in on Tuesday and will help temps surge back into the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of next week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.