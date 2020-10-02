Children’s theater holding online musical

Children’s theater holding online musical
The Children’s Theater of Southern Indiana is presenting a virtual musical called “The Show Must Go Online.” (Source: WFIE)
By Jake Embrey | October 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 5:05 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local children’s theater is having to get creative to put on productions during the pandemic.

The Children’s Theater of Southern Indiana is presenting a virtual musical called “The Show Must Go Online.”

The show is about children who have had a live show cancelled from COVID, and they figure out how to put on a show.

Rehearsals for the show were all held virtually.

Students and their families worked on the show from their homes - creating wardrobes, recording the performances, and even making sure the lighting and audio were put together.

“I’m very thankful and blessed that we got the opportunity to do the show. I love working with the students. We’re calling it an intermission. We’ve got to do a show, but we will be back. We will be in person,” said Hope Beck.

Click here for ticket information.

The show should available to watch on a pay-per-view stream on October 16 and 17.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.