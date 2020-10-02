Owensboro looking for young poll workers for Election Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chamber Young Professionals (CYP) in Owensboro is looking for 200 poll workers for Election Day.
In a Facebook post, CYP officials say with many poll workers falling into the at-risk age for COVID-19, they are hosting a poll workers drive to recruit young professionals to volunteer to work the polls on Election Day.
All volunteers who attend the required training session and work on Election Day will be paid $175 by the County Clerk’s Office for their service.
If you are interested in volunteering to be a poll worker, you are asked to fill out an application.
The deadline to volunteer is Saturday at noon.
Poll Worker Qualifications:
- You must be a qualified, registered voter.
- You cannot serve if you are a candidate during the election year.
- You cannot serve if you are the spouse, parent, brother, sister, or child of a candidate who is to be voted for in that precinct.
- You cannot change your party affiliation for one (1) year prior to your appointment as a precinct election officer. However, if you are not registered to vote, you may register to vote prior to volunteering to serve as a precinct election officer.
Poll Worker Duties:
- Attend one required training session before the election. Dates for training sessions have not been set yet, but they will be offered during the day and at night. Sessions last 2 hours.
- On Election Day, you are required to be at your designated precinct by 5:15 a.m. Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m.
- Arrange your polling place with all the necessary election materials and voting equipment in a way to ensure privacy for each voter and security in the voting process.
- Close the polling place after the last voter in line at 6:00 p.m. has voted; complete all necessary paper work; and return all election materials to the County Clerk’s office that evening.
Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, all poll workers will be required to wear a face mask and a face shield throughout the day. Officials say both will be made available to your precinct.
