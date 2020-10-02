Castle RB voted POTW after leading Knights to 4th straight win

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back Peyton Guerzini was voted the Week 6 Touchdown Live Player of the Week with 1,550 votes.
The sophomore was instrumental in the Knights' 42-7 victory over Reitz on Friday night, totaling 237 yards and three touchdowns.
“Peyton’s just a little bit more dynamic, a little bit more athletic out in space,” Castle head football coach Doug Hurt said. “Each of our backs kind of bring a different element to the offense, and Peyton has some deceptive speed and the ability to break tackles.”
Guerzini is averaging 163.5 yards per game in 2020 and has found the end zone seven times.
“I think what separates him from a lot of backs are his feet and his vision,” Hurt said. “The ability to see the hole, particularly in the zone system that we run - that’s pretty significant.”
Castle (4-1) has rattled off four straight wins this season, and will now face a tough test in Week 7 as Tony Lewis and Jasper (5-1) make the trip to Paradise.
“They’re always very disciplined, they’re always very hard-nosed, they’re hard workers, they play the game the right way," Hurt said on the Wildcats this season. "Coach Lewis has a very disciplined group on both sides of the ball and it’s going to be a heck of a matchup tomorrow night.”
The Knights and Wildcats are set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday night at John Lidy Field in Newburgh.
