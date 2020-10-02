Castle RB voted POTW after leading Knights to 4th straight win

By Bethany Miller | October 2, 2020 at 1:50 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:50 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back Peyton Guerzini was voted the Week 6 Touchdown Live Player of the Week with 1,550 votes.

The sophomore was instrumental in the Knights' 42-7 victory over Reitz on Friday night, totaling 237 yards and three touchdowns.

“Peyton’s just a little bit more dynamic, a little bit more athletic out in space,” Castle head football coach Doug Hurt said. “Each of our backs kind of bring a different element to the offense, and Peyton has some deceptive speed and the ability to break tackles.”

[WATCH: Castle vs. Reitz highlights]

Guerzini is averaging 163.5 yards per game in 2020 and has found the end zone seven times.

“I think what separates him from a lot of backs are his feet and his vision,” Hurt said. “The ability to see the hole, particularly in the zone system that we run - that’s pretty significant.”

Castle (4-1) has rattled off four straight wins this season, and will now face a tough test in Week 7 as Tony Lewis and Jasper (5-1) make the trip to Paradise.

“They’re always very disciplined, they’re always very hard-nosed, they’re hard workers, they play the game the right way," Hurt said on the Wildcats this season. "Coach Lewis has a very disciplined group on both sides of the ball and it’s going to be a heck of a matchup tomorrow night.”

The Knights and Wildcats are set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday night at John Lidy Field in Newburgh.

