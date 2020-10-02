Big projects on tap for Daviess Co. Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work continues at two different school sites in Daviess County.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, alongside board members, took a tour of these multi-million dollar projects on Thursday to check out the progress.
The two sites include the new Daviess County Middle School and Apollo High School.
Robbins says these two schools had the highest need.
One of them should be done by this time next year.
14 News was in attendance as ground broke at the site of the new middle school this past October. Several months later, the superintendent says a lot of the work is now done.
“Incredibly rewarding to watch this take place,” Robbins explained.
The new school will be one story and filled with modern technology, which replaces a roughly 90-year-old existing middle school. Robbins says that Owensboro Grain, which the highest bidder at $1.4-million, will take possession of the old property once they move out.
“Man, it’s exciting,” school board member Todd Anderson shared. “It’s exciting to see things happen.”
Across town at Apollo High School, a two-story addition is being built. This building will house both a new agriculture and engineering academy with classroom space on the second floor.
“To know these are great needs that are being met in our district is very fulfilling and very rewarding,” Robbins added.
As students and classes transition into the new building, this will allow for an interior remodel of Apollo’s current second floor to bring it up to date.
“And really make the space so much more usable and conducive to the environment that we want to create for our children,” Robbins expressed.
The Apollo High School project should be completed by August 2021.
The new Daviess County Middle School is expected to be finished with construction by the spring of 2022, meaning the school itself will be ready to open in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.