Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer Counties listed in 'orange zone’ category on ISDH COVID-19 dashboard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three of Indiana’s four “orange zone” counties are located right in the Tri-State.
The state uses a color-based scoring system to help people understand the weekly impact that COVID-19 has inflicted on their local area. This system is broken down into four categories: blue, yellow, orange and red.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard, Vanderburgh County, Warrick County and Spencer County are listed as “orange zone” areas, which is the second-highest risk level only behind red.
A county’s color is determined by the seven-day positivity rate among all tests, as well as the weekly number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
At a clip of 220 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate listed at 5% over the last seven days, Vanderburgh County finds itself in the orange category.
“Wear a mask, distance yourselves, wash your hands, stay away from crowds," Vanderburgh County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said. “There isn’t any kind of law, regulation or anything like that we can consider passing that is going to do anymore than the messaging that’s out there all day, every day."
Hatfield says he does not want to go back to shutting things down.
“What we went through in the spring was so devastating to the economy at the time," Hatfield said. “I’m not in favor of restricting commerce."
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tells 14 News he’s very hesitant to make any restrictions until he knows what is causing the spike in cases.
“We’ve asked the health department to see if they can find a common denominator, if you will, for the reason in this uptick in numbers," Mayor Winnecke said.
Winnecke says he believes the city’s number one objective is to raise awareness, as well as making sure people assume personal responsibility for the community’s health and safety.
“We can’t do everything for everybody," Mayor Winnecke said. “People have to own their personal responsibility, and that comes with wearing a mask, social distancing, watching crowd size and washing our hands."
