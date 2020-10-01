New trial date set in baby murder case

By 14 News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:45 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new trial date has been set for the murder case against an Evansville man after a mistrial was declared last week.

29-year-old Jacob Bengert was charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old baby in January.

Court records now show the prosecutor’s office has filed another charge: neglect of a dependent causing death.

[Previous: Father wanted for murder found, in custody; Baby died from massive blunt force trauma, coroner says]

The jury deliberated for seven hours and couldn’t reach a final verdict on the murder charge.

A new trial date has been set for October 28.

The baby’s mother, 32-year-old Chelsea Marksberry, is also charged with neglect of a depending causing death. Her trial is also set for this month.

