KSP investigating deaths of Providence couple

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the death of a Providence couple.
Troopers say around 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, they were contacted by the Webster County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting at a home on Lutontown Lisman Road.
Troopers say Dana Ensing, 41, and her husband, Kyle Ensing, 42, were found dead in the home.
They say preliminary investigation shows each victim appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.
Troopers believe Kyle Ensing shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.