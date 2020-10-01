ISP: Owensboro man arrested after large amount of meth, cash found during traffic stop

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Spencer County Wednesday.
Troopers say around 1:25 Wednesday afternoon, they pulled over the driver of a Chevy Avalance on Eureka Road and CR 200 West, near Rockport.
During the traffic stop, a trooper’s K9 alerted them of a possibility of drugs being inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, Indiana State Police say they found around 17.5 grams of meth.
The driver, 35-year-old Benjamin Sheperd, was also found with a large amount of cash on him.
Sheperd was arrested and taken to the Spencer County Jail on drug-related charges.
