ISP: Owensboro man arrested after large amount of meth, cash found during traffic stop
Benjamin Shepherd. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:48 PM

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Spencer County Wednesday.

Troopers say around 1:25 Wednesday afternoon, they pulled over the driver of a Chevy Avalance on Eureka Road and CR 200 West, near Rockport.

During the traffic stop, a trooper’s K9 alerted them of a possibility of drugs being inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, Indiana State Police say they found around 17.5 grams of meth.

The driver, 35-year-old Benjamin Sheperd, was also found with a large amount of cash on him.

Sheperd was arrested and taken to the Spencer County Jail on drug-related charges.

