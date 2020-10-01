Funeral service held for woman killed in Hwy 41 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral for the woman killed in the deadly Highway 41 crash last week happens Thursday.
Authorities say Crystal Lawrence and her two children were in the SUV that was hit by a truck at Covert Avenue.
Officials say all three of them died on impact.
According to the Sunset Funeral Home’s website, visitation for Lawrence starts at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home. The service starts at noon and the burial will take place after at Sunset Memorial Park.
The website says services for her children are still pending.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.