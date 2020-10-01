Evansville Water officials to share information about Trinity Storm Water Park Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer officials will be sharing information Thursday about the Trinity Storm Water Park Project in the downtown area.
They say the project will divert 40 to 60 acres of downtown stormwater runoff from the combined sewer systems to reduce overflows into the Ohio River.
Water officials say the first phase of the project involves tearing down the building on the former Holy Trinity Church property, that the city of Evansville purchased for just over $400,000. The property is located at 3rd Street and Court Street.
According to officials, they will keep several features and materials from the church for later use in the stormwater park.
The second phase of the project involves storm sever construction and storage facilities below ground to collect stormwater runoff and promote infiltration into the sand and gravel layers below grade at the church site.
According to the press release, the third phase will involve developing the water park at the church site while using many of the existing church building materials that will be retained during the demolition phase.
They say the existing materials will be used to make walking paths, seating areas, as well as other features.
Park development is expected to be privately funded through the fundraising help of UE ChangeLab.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.