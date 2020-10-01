12 Evansville organizations awarded state arts & cultural grants

12 Evansville organizations awarded state arts & cultural grants
Evansville (Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced 12 Evansville organizations that will receive a share of almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization grant program.

In total, 479 organizations were award across the state.

The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.

Evansville Recipients:

  • Evansville Philharmonic Orchestral Corporation
  • Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
  • Evansville Zoological Society, Inc
  • Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville
  • The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
  • Reitz Home Museum
  • Vanderburgh County 4-H Club Association, Inc.
  • Children’s Center for Dance Education
  • Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Inc.
  • Evansville Civic Theatre
  • Wesselman Woods
  • Evansville Wartime Museum

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.