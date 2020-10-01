12 Evansville organizations awarded state arts & cultural grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced 12 Evansville organizations that will receive a share of almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization grant program.
In total, 479 organizations were award across the state.
The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Evansville Recipients:
- Evansville Philharmonic Orchestral Corporation
- Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
- Evansville Zoological Society, Inc
- Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville
- The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
- Reitz Home Museum
- Vanderburgh County 4-H Club Association, Inc.
- Children’s Center for Dance Education
- Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Inc.
- Evansville Civic Theatre
- Wesselman Woods
- Evansville Wartime Museum
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.