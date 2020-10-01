Evansville board approves $250k grant for new affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works approved a grant agreement on Thursday that will assist with developing 50 affordable rental units in Evansville.
These rental units will be located on the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive, as well as 535 Lincoln Avenue. The 50-unit project will cost $9.5 million and be split between these two sites.
The grant agreement is between the city of Evansville and the Memorial Community Development Corporation. This deal is worth $250,000 towards the project.
“This development that Memorial CDC is doing are important pieces to filling the gap in the need for affordable housing in the community,” Kelley Coures, executive director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development said. “The (Board of Public Works) approved our contract for $250,000 out of the affordable housing trust fund, and this is the perfect use for that affordable housing trust fund money.”
The $9.5 million is coming from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, which issues tax credits to non-profits around the state like the Memorial Community Development Corporation.
“To see this space, Lincoln School being revitalized, we’re all working together to make this downtown area a vibrant, economic corridor again," Serita Cabell, executive director of Memorial Community Development Corporation said. "Something that can contribute to our city, to have people living in a place that they want to call home.”
The Lincoln Avenue location will have 26 units, while the site on Bayard Park Drive will contain 24 units.
Rent will range between $275-$825 each month.
