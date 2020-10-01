Cool through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The second wave of Canadian air arrived Wednesday night. Partly sunny skies and temps in the 60s will be the rule through Sunday. Morning lows on Friday will sink into the lower 40s, and we may even see some upper 30s on Saturday morning. The next weathermaker will send clouds back across the Ohio Valley on Saturday with a few showers possible on Sunday. Rain amounts should be light, generally around a quarter to half inch of rainfall. Temperatures will surge back into the mid to upper 70s next week.