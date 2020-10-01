Chloe Randolph Organization open its doors in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Last year, authorities say Chloe Randolph of Henderson was murdered by her husband.
Now more than a year later, Chloe’s parents are advocating for domestic violence resources and finally opened the doors to the Chloe Randolph Organization.
A project that Chloe’s parents say has been months in the making and has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be able to officially invite victims of domestic violence inside their doors.
Chloe’s parents say their biggest goal is to make sure victims are safe and that there is never another situation like Chloe’s.
