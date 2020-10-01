Chilly Start To October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cooler late October like weather will be featured the rest of the week. Today will be noticeably cooler, mostly sunny, and breezy. A weaker cold front will sweep through early this afternoon bringing mainly cumulus clouds with rain setting up northeast of the area. Tonight, clear and cold with lows sinking into the lower 40′s.
In the wake of the front, chilly Friday with high temps only sneaking into the lower 60′s. However, less breezy with a full offering of sunshine.
Temps will remain unchanged over the weekend, but mostly cloudy skies and light rain will push into the area Saturday night through Sunday.
