West Side Nut Club half-pot sales start up again Thursday
By 14 News Staff | September 30, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:19 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club half-pot tickets go back on sale Thursday.

Walk-up booths are on the corner of Franklin and 10th Avenue and Franklin and 11th.

The stoplights at 10th and 11th will be flashing red in the early evening for the next two weekends due to more walkers.

Drive-up booths are in the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

The half-pot is currently sitting at more than $173,000

