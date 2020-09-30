West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.

By 14 News Staff | September 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:47 PM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time this year, the Dubois County Health Department says a sample of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health leaders are warning everyone in the county to protect themselves.

Guidelines include the following:

  • Using insect repellent containing DEET
  • Eliminate areas of standing water on your property
  • They say even a small bucket of water left out for four days can produce up to 1,000 mosquitoes
  • Also, if you can, avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, from dusk to dawn

