West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time this year, the Dubois County Health Department says a sample of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Health leaders are warning everyone in the county to protect themselves.
Guidelines include the following:
- Using insect repellent containing DEET
- Eliminate areas of standing water on your property
- They say even a small bucket of water left out for four days can produce up to 1,000 mosquitoes
- Also, if you can, avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, from dusk to dawn
