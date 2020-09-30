Tri-State high school football teams feeling effects of COVID-19

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - From Henderson County to Boonville, high school football teams around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of COVID-19 this week as several games have been cancelled due to the virus.
High school football teams around the Tri-State had been pretty fortunate when it comes to COVID-19 - at least until this week.
Eight total games have been cancelled in the Tri-State due to either positive coronavirus cases or players being quarantined, including the Boonville-Princeton and North Posey-Forest Park matchups previously scheduled for this week.
“We’re hopeful we’ll only miss this Friday night,” North Posey athletic director and head football coach Waylon Schenk said. “We had several kids out last week vs. Tecumseh, but we were still able to piece together a team to put on the field. We found out last night we had a couple more kids caught up in contact tracing.”
Boonville had one positive COVID-19 test result on its team, while North Posey has several players quarantined.
In Kentucky, Webster County cancelled its contest with Union County, because according to the Webster County Athletic Department, their district cannot play schools that are listed as “red” counties.
“It’s been a challenge," Schenk said. "Everyday the phone rings and you see another AD’s number pop up, and it’s like, ‘Uh-oh, what’s getting cancelled today or what are we moving today.’ It’s definitely been the most challenging year I’ve ever had as an AD, but at the same time, we owe it to these kids to give them the opportunity.”
Some teams that had games cancelled have since rescheduled new opponents for this Friday.
Princeton is set to play at Tell City and Forest Park will host Springs Valley.
In the commonwealth, Webster County landed a game at Caverna, while Union County scheduled a road trip against Greenwood.
