Southern Indiana teacher facing child seduction charges

“South Harrison Community School Corporation has worked closely and collaboratively with law enforcement authorities since we became aware of certain allegations made in reference to Mr. Emmert. He was immediately placed on administrative leave by SHCSC and has remained on leave for the duration of the investigation by Harrison County authorities. SHCSC is deeply troubled by these charges and will continue to take necessary action in order to protect all children. It must be understood that South Harrison Community School Corporation does not tolerate these types of behaviors.”