Officer involved shooting suspects are now in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two suspects arrested after an officer involved shooting Friday night are now out of the hospital and in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
They were both booked Tuesday evening.
Records show Diana Ellmers had a probable cause hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The jail website shows she’s charged with attempted murder, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Cade Kirk’s hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday. The jail website shows he’s charged with possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Both were hit with law enforcement gun fire after deputies say Ellmers fired at them near the old Dogtown Tavern on Old Henderson Road.
No deputies or police officers were hit, but a deputy’s cruiser had bullet holes.
