New COVID-19 deaths reported 4 local Indiana counties, state passes 120K cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday 120,019 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,405 total deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 119,066 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,385 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Gibson County, one new death in Vanderburgh County, one new death in Posey County, and four new deaths in Warrick County.
Tuesday, the Warrick County Coroner told us there were three new deaths. That likely means there is one new death in Warrick County, but the three we reported Tuesday are just now being reflected.
Two of those deaths were at Woodmont Health in Boonville, making a total of ten at the facility.
According to the state map, there are 64 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Perry County, 17 new cases in Posey County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and eight new cases in Pike County.
There is a new testing site in Jasper. It’s at the former Ruxer’s golf course building on S. Clay Street.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,906 cases, 32 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,021 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,428 cases, 47 deaths
- Perry Co. - 226 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 371 cases, 2 death
- Gibson Co. - 560 cases, 6 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 269 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 177 cases, 1 death
Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a coronavirus update Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. CST
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.