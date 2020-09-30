Lawndale Commons sold to new owners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lawndale Commons in Evansville has new owners.
Jeff Agan, of Agan Development, a Floyds Knobs, Indiana based commercial real estate investment company, said it was sold in August.
Lawndale is a 260,000 square foot retail center in the 700-900 block of South Green River Rd.
Current tenants include Big Lots, Ruler Foods, Stein Mart, Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, KFC, Baskin Robbins, United States Post Office, and others.
Agan says when it was built, Lawndale was reportedly the largest Indiana shopping center south of Indianapolis.
The seller purchased Lawndale on November 15, 2013 when it was just over 50% occupied.
After extensive renovation of the center, the seller added Schnucks supermarket on the south end of the property with a land sale to Schnucks' affiliated real estate arm.
The new owner is LBD Properties, LLC of Meridian, Mississippi.
Brookwood Capital Advisors, of Fredricksburg, Virginia assumed management and leasing duties upon the sale.
Madison Harman of the Indianapolis office of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.