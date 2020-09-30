Ky Secretary of State speaks at Owensboro Rotary Club

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky Secretary of State, Michael Adams, was in Owensboro Wednesday afternoon. He spoke at the Owensboro Rotary Club.
Adams discussed how in-person voting is available now for three weeks, six days a week.
He says it’s the first time that has ever happened in Kentucky history.
He went on to talk about how the pandemic will most likely delay the ballot counting process and finding out the results. Adams also stressed the importance of voting.
“Your vote is your voice,” said Adams. “If there’s any place in the state that knows what a vote is worth, it’s Owensboro. Owensboro had a statehouse race that was a tie two years ago. Every vote matters. That’s true all over the state.”
Adams says this will also be the first election in Kentucky history where they require photo identification.
