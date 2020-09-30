ISDH releases new COVID-19 student dashboard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new dashboard unveiled by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday is expected to show COVID-19 cases in schools.
State health officials are asking school administrators to start by submitting historical data, which includes the first day of classes through September 16.
Students with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation went back on August 19, so officials are looking at nearly a one month-long window.
EVSC says 76 people within the school corporation have tested positive for COVID-19, including 61 students, nine teachers and six staff members.
In the same window, Vanderburgh County reported 933 cases, so EVSC has made up about 12% of these confirmed cases.
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith says those who need to know have always been informed.
“When I’ve asked an individual what would you do differently if you learned an individual was in your school 48 or 72 hours prior and tested positive? What would you do tomorrow? Because if they said I would be more vigilant, my response to them would be: you need to be more vigilant now," Dr. Smith said. "Each and every day, you need to assume that everybody and anybody you come into contact with could potentially transmit COVID-19 to you. If you’re not taking that approach, then I would suggest you change and take that approach.”
Dr. Smith says protecting privacy when it comes to healthcare information is a priority.
14 News is learning that EVSC will submit information daily.
The ISDH is expected to publish the numbers on a weekly basis.
