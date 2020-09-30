ISDH releases new COVID-19 student dashboard

“When I’ve asked an individual what would you do differently if you learned an individual was in your school 48 or 72 hours prior and tested positive? What would you do tomorrow? Because if they said I would be more vigilant, my response to them would be: you need to be more vigilant now," Dr. Smith said. "Each and every day, you need to assume that everybody and anybody you come into contact with could potentially transmit COVID-19 to you. If you’re not taking that approach, then I would suggest you change and take that approach.”