Fall Festival food coming to Zaps Tavern in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There won’t be any food booths lining West Franklin Street this year, but you can still get a belly full of Fall Festival Favorites.
In Posey County, a local tavern is bringing that Evansville flavor to the countryside.
At Zaps Tavern you’ll be able to get the fall festival foods you have come to know and love over the years or maybe even decades.
Zaps is located in the heart of Posey County surrounded by cornfields and livestock where people don’t make a half-hour trip to go grab a drink and dinner.
Now people won’t have to travel to get their Fall Festival favorites either. That’s because they have partnered with the most popular booths who show up at the Fall Festival every year. We’re talking about fried Oreos, donut burgers, pronto pups, and many other of those favorite items.
They tell us they’ve never had a booth at the Fall Festival, but they are excited to take part in the experience this year.
“It’s kind of been a real cruddy year for everybody," said Jill Raber, general manager at Zaps. "When fall fest was canceled, we just kind of wanted to be able to give the residents of Posey County, we wanted to be able to give them their favorite fall fest foods, so they didn’t miss out on that this year.”
You will be able to come to the tavern during the week of the Fall Festival and order your favorite items all without leaving Posey County.
Zaps tells us they are donating a portion of their proceeds to the United Way, and they are able to support local vendors by providing this food to Posey County.
