EVSC staff surprised with $500 gift cards for their outstanding work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC employees received a special surprise Wednesday afternoon.
Ten teachers and staff were presented $500 gift cards to Academy Sports and Outdoors for their outstanding work.
They were nominated by their peers for their dedication to students and colleagues during the pandemic.
One teacher tells us she thought she was coming out for an event to help the EVSC.
“This definitely gave me a little bit more of a push," said Chelsea Doty. "Sometimes you’re not noticed for going above and beyond. But to know that I am, it kind of just says keep going. Just keep pushing.”
Doty says she’s incredibly honored to be recognized by her colleagues.
