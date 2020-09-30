City of Princeton moving forward with upgrades to water treatment plant

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Gibson County broke ground on upgrades to their water sewer treatment plant.
The city of Princeton is upgrading old facilities that have not been in operation, and building new facilities that will help them become compliant.
This move will also allow the city to regain the capacity of water they can take in.
The project costs around $12 million and is mostly being paid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office. Some city funds are also going to assist with the project.
Construction is expected to start soon.
