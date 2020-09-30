Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cold this morning with lows dipping into the upper 40′s. Today will be noticeably warmer, sunny, and breezy. Mild southwest winds will bolster temps into the upper 70′s as winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour this afternoon.
Another dry cold front will zip through Thursday and smack high temps down into the mid to upper 60′s. Markedly cooler and breezy through the day, but sunny and comfortable. Low temps sinking into the lower 40′s by Friday morning.
