Another shot of Canadian air

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and gusty south winds pushed temps into the upper 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will slice across the Tri-State Wednesday night and usher in some of the coolest air of the season so far. Highs Thursday-Sunday will drift into the lower 60s, and morning lows will sink into the lower 40s. Rain chances arrive on Sunday, but at this stage, the models are only cranking out a quarter-inch or less. Milder temps return next week as highs climb into the middle 70s.