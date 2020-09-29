Youth First selected as State Farm Neighborhood Assist finalist with a chance to receive $25K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth First officials tell us they have been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist top 200 finalist.
Now they are asking the community to rally behind them and their cause, and cast votes to help them receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
Youth First’s campaign, “Building Mental Health for Minority Children in Evansville, Indiana,” will launch Youth First Social Work services at Joshua Academy, and you can be apart of it by voting on State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist website.
The top 40 vote receiving causes will receive a $25,000 grant, which will be announced at on State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist website on November 4.
Voting is happening now through October 2. Those 18 years and older are allowed to cast up to 10 votes per day.
According to a press release, the State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
