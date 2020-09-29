Warmer Wednesday, chilly finish to week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday allowed temps to climb into the upper 60s. An approaching cold front will help turn winds to the south on Wednesday and we’ll warm into the lower 70s. The front will push through Wednesday night with a few clouds and a return of cooler Canadian air. Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will settle in the lower 60s and lows will sink into the lower 40s. Rain chances appear late Saturday and Sunday as another weathermaker moves in from the west.