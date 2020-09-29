Resurrection food booth preparing Fall Festival treats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even though this year’s Fall Festival has been canceled, many are still setting up their food booths to put out some of those fan favorites, including Resurrection Catholic Church.
At Resurrection, they call it a full-time job to get their food out to the public.
The Catholic church is mostly known for their homemade chicken and dumplings where they do everything from deboning the chicken to making those dumplings from scratch.
The church says it’s so thankful for what the West Side Nut Club has done for the community and their children over the years through hosting the Fall Festival.
“Our school families really rely on the Fest as far as their books," said Debbie Mitchell who helps make food at Resurrection. "There’s so many different aspects of school that, that money touches. Lives of so many different people. With that free advertising down there, all you have to do is show up, so yeah, they’re crucial to the community.”
You can also get one of their homemade pizzas or their added menu item, apple cider.
They will be out with the Corpus Christi food booth at Resurrection’s parking lot during the week of the Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you want to make sure that they’ll have enough goodies for you, Resurrection has you covered. You can order their homemade food by pre-ordering on the parish’s website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.