Public comment continues on budget ordinance at city council meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News follow up as more members of the public commented on a proposed city ordinance.
Evansville City Council president proposed moving $250,000 from the police budget to affordable housing. Police would then get funds from the Public Safety Local Income Tax fund - which some believe would ultimately be left short.
The ordinance was a hot topic of discussion Monday evening.
“If we truly want to back the blue, why not first back the community from whom the blue must draw its funds, it’s mission and it’s trust?” questioned one man at the meeting.
“You need to quit trying to be a thief, cause that’s what it’s called and you’re defunding our police, taking my safety away, all because you want people to have homes. I’m all for them having homes; get the money somewhere else because how you’re trying to get it is illegal and corrupt,” stated a woman at the council meeting.
No decision was made Monday on that budget amendment.
Council voted on an amendment to the budget that would allocate $480,000 for purchasing and equipping 10 new police cars. A final vote on the budget will be late October.
