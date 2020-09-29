1 new COVID-19 death in Warrick Co., 61 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday 119,066 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,385 total deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 118,322 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,365 total deaths.
The state map shows one additional death in Warrick County.
According to the state map, there are 61 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, ten new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, eight new cases in Posey County, ten new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,842 cases, 31 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,009 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,407 cases, 43 deaths
- Perry Co. - 222 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 354 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 545 cases, 5 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 268 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 169 cases, 1 death
