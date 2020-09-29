Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff Ricki Allen has died

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Sheriff of Muhlenberg County, Ricki Allen, has passed away..
Kentucky State Police say he died Tuesday morning, and no foul play is suspected.
KSP is conducting the death investigation.
The Judge Executive tells us he’ll consult with the county attorney and state government on the next steps for the office.
Allen has been Sheriff since January 2019.
According to his campaign Facebook page, he had nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including time as a Kentucky State Police Trooper.
Muhlenberg County 911 has posted a blue line with Allen’s badge number.
