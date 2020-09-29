Man charged in crash that killed 3 people out of jail on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Damon Busby has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Court records show Monday, his bond was reduced to $7,500 cash.
They show the bond was paid Tuesday, and Busby was released under the following conditions:
- He signs a Waiver of Extradition
- He can’t drive
- He’s being monitored by ABK tracking
- He’ll have random drug and alcohol tests.
Bond had previously been set at $10,000, and his defense requested it be dropped to $5,000.
Busby is facing three counts of Reckless Homicide after the crash just over one week ago at Highway 41 and Covert Ave.
Authorities say he crashed into the back of a minivan, killing Crystal, Abigail, and Chase Lawrence.
Both vehicles burst into flames. Good Samaritans were able to pull Busby from his truck.
Dash cam video shows Busy’s truck never slowed down as it approached the intersection with stopped vehicles.
A blood test is still pending.
