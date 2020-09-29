A look at hospital capacities across the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As we’ve reported, officials in Vanderburgh County report a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last weekend.
Over the last three days, the Indiana Coronavirus dashboard reflects 188 positive cases in Vanderburgh County. The state’s dashboard also shows over the last six days, 42 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County.
We’ve checked in with four area hospital systems to see how they’re doing. We heard back from Deaconess and Owensboro Health.
As of Tuesday, Owensboro Health officials told 14 News they have eight beds out of 24 filled in their COVID unit.
Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health Public Information Officer, said that’s about 33 percent of hospital capacity.
Deaconess officials released the following statement:
"Right now, our local area is experiencing the highest positive numbers of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 admissions thus far in the pandemic.
We are concerned about the high rates of COVID-19 among skilled nursing facilities, which is a population at high risk of complications and hospitalization.
While Deaconess is experiencing high census, we are prepared with PPE and other safety protocols that continue to protect our employees and patients.
We remain able to serve all patients; however, our current census numbers are extremely high for September—we typically see these hospitalization rates in January and February at the height of flu season.
As flu season is just beginning, we are asking the community to please get their flu immunization, and to continue to reduce their risk of COVID-19 infection by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing."
A representative for the Community Patient Safety Commission of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky also released a statement Tuesday on hospital visitation. The commission includes the following: Deaconess Health System, Evansville Surgery Center, Gibson General Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation, Memorial Hospital & Health Center, Jasper, IN, Select Specialty Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital, The Women’s Hospital
"While Indiana has recently entered Stage 5 in the “Back on Track” plan, COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates in several local counties are currently at their highest point since the pandemic began.
Because of this, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition will continue current visitor restrictions.
Keeping current visitor restrictions in place allows hospitals to protect all patients seeking healthcare, as well as reducing risk to healthcare workers who need to remain healthy and safe to provide patient care.
While many of our member hospitals are experiencing high patient censuses right now, adequate PPE is available, and many safety processes and protocols are in place to help keep patients safe while accessing healthcare for any concern.
Hospitals are also working closely with local and state health officials to manage testing capabilities and other resources.
Each hospital has their visitation policies posted on their respective websites. Prior to visiting, please review the websites or call ahead."
We have also reached out to representatives of Gibson General Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent. Those representatives did not provide an official statement at the time of this report.
