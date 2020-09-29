Jacket Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front swept out the 80′s and ushered in temps running 10-15 degrees below normal. Clear and colder this morning with lows sinking into the 40′s. Sunny this morning but skies becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High temps will reach the mid-60′s with scattered rain during the afternoon. Tonight, clearing and cold with lows dipping into the mid to upper 40′s.