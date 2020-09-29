Groundbreaking held for Fairview Drive extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials held a groundbreaking for the Fairview Drive Extension Tuesday.
Work will soon start at the Downs Subdivision and the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road..
Officials say that extension will be the main drive to the new Daviess County Middle School.
“It’s going to be a great safety feature for the kids going to school. That was my main concern going in. Let’s see if we can make this thing happen,” said Mayor Tom Watson. “We want those kids getting in and out of the subdivisions and buses. This gives them great access to Daviess County Middle School.”
The project is expected to be complete by December 2021.
