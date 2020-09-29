Green River District reports new COVID-19 death in Henderson Co.; District up 57 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting a new death in Henderson County and 57 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, 18 are in Henderson County, 17 are in Union County, 11 are in Daviess County, six are in Ohio County, three are in Webster County, and there are two new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 3,267 confirmed cases in the district. They say 2,690 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department is showing 11 new COVID-19 cases. They have now had 641 total cases with 502 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 101 active cases.
The Green River District Health Department is also having a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic this week at the following locations:
- Daviess County Health Department - 9/30 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Henderson County Health Department - 9/30 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Ohio County Health Department - 10/1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,370 cases, 16 deaths, 1,178 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 793 cases, 12 deaths, 727 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 641 cases, 38 deaths, 502 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 479 cases, 9 death, 426 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 758 cases, 5 deaths, 590 recovered
- Webster Co. - 163 cases, 3 death, 135 recovered
- McLean Co. - 81 cases, 1 death, 73 recovered
- Union Co. - 341 cases, 3 death, 225 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 75 cases, 63 recovered
