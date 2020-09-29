Exceptional Needs Scouting program gives students hands-on experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students with disabilities got hands-on experience with the Scouts Tuesday morning at Central High School.
The students have been participating in the Exceptional Needs Scouting program virtually all semester. Because of COVID-19, the students haven’t been able to work with scout leaders in person, until Tuesday.
They spent the day outside with the scout leader doing different life skill activities that align with things they are learning in the classroom.
Students got to create their own rockets and learned about velocity and speed, and they also received DNA kits that they can use at home to inspect fruit.
Teachers say this is a fantastic way for their students to get hands-on learning.
“Some learn by sight. Some learn by hearing things. Some learn by doing. So incorporating all of those modes are very important,” said life skills specialist teacher, Angie Geiser.
Each student earns their own scout badges after completing an activity.
