Evansville officials announce METS will soon return to limited service
By 14 News Staff | September 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:43 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the city of Evansville say that the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will soon resume limited evening service.

They say starting Monday, October 12, METS will resume nine routes from Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Below are the routes that will resume.

  • Howell-Mary
  • Stringtown-First
  • Walnut-Lynch
  • Lincoln
  • Washington
  • Covert
  • Riverside
  • East Connection
  • Shoppers Shuttle

The transit will continue to operate the following Sunday routes from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

  • Howell-Mary
  • Stringtown
  • Lincoln
  • Covert/Riverside
  • East Connection

“Our Reopen Evansville Task Force has been listening to those needing evening transportation,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “As we continue to reopen our community, providing safe public transportation is a priority.”

City officials tell us all METS bus operators and riders will still be required to wear masks and social distance.

