Early voting to start in Indiana on October 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can cast your vote early for this election starting next week in Indiana.
Vanderburgh County election officials say a record-breaking number of absentee ballots have been processed so far for this election.
“The last three presidential elections voting by mail was about even for all of those, something close to 5,500 give or take for each election. So, there wasn’t a big swing from election to election. By contrast the first day we can send out absentee ballots we ran a report and we had already received 8,100 requests for absentee ballots by mail,” Carla Hayden, the County Clerk said.
And as early voting approaches, you can cast your ballot starting on October 6.
“Early voting and on Election Day we are not precinct specific," said Hayden. “We are not location-specific, so any location that’s open when you want to vote, if you’re a registered voter in Vanderburgh County, you can use any of those. Next Tuesday it will start, and it will be at Old National Events Plaza.”
And in Warrick County, election officials are reminding voters to make sure to bring your government-issued photo ID, and the county’s additional voting locations.
“This year we have added two additional sites in Warrick County; one in Newburgh in First Christian Church and one up in Lynnville at the Lynnville Community Center. And those dates and times will run the exact same dates and times that will be in Boonville,” said Andrew Skinner, the President of Warrick Election Board.
Officials are also stressing the importance of an efficient and properly run election.
“We have training done with all of our workers and votes will be counted, whether it’s in person or by mail. If we receive your vote, it will be counted,” Skinner said.
