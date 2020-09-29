Daviess County officials donate 20,000 masks back to community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A partnership between the Daviess County Fiscal Court and UniFirst Corporation is donating 20,000 masks to area schools and volunteers serving multiple nonprofits across the community.
Organizers say they recognized a growing need for PPE in Daviess County, and especially among those in volunteer positions. The Fiscal Court, thanks to federal grant money, donated 10,000 disposable masks, and that amount was matched by Owensboro’s UniFirst Corporation.
“UniFirst has always been a good neighbor,” says Daviess County Commissioner George Wathen. “They are a great corporate citizen, and they are always willing to step up and help."
On the receiving end of this donation is Audubon Area Community Services, which aims to help those living in poverty to strengthen communities across the Commonwealth.
“People are in great need at this point in time," says Brandon Harley, executive chief executive officer with Audubon Area Community Services. "We still deliver services. We are still out here working with folks in the community, and this will allow us to continue doing our business and help folks along the way.”
“I think that goes hand-in-hand with the fact that we do have 400 employee team partners here in this community and that we want to be in this with them together,” says Beth Johnson, customer service manager with UniFirst Corporation.
Harley says he expects to give some of these masks to community members who use their volunteer services. He says he expects these masks to be delivered to Audubon Area’s programs and services in the coming days.
