Daviess Co. monument relocation committee meets for 2nd time

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The committee tasked with choosing a new location for a Confederate Monument in Daviess County met again Tuesday evening.
The Monument Relocation Committee discussed the future of that statue virtually.
At that meeting, the committee sought to establish an action plan, which leans heavily on what the community wants.
“The important thing, and I think that’s been emphasized, is that we want to know what the community wants,” said Aloma Dew. “Where they want the statue moved.”
Early proposals have pushed for the statue to be relocated to Elmwood and another to the Jefferson Davis Monument in Elpton.
The committee also began to address how it will weed through future proposals from the public.
